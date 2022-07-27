How investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala predicted Zomato share crash last year

In a viral video, that has been doing rounds on various social media platforms, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is found warning Zomato shareholders at India Today conclave citing, "Time will come when excess in the market will correct because excesses in the markets are pro to correction." In this viral video the 'Warren Buffett of India' has been found telling, 'If I say today that don't buy Zomato share, people will call me a fool.'

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}