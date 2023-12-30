On Saturday, 20th January 2024, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are going to conduct special live trading session in equity F&O segment. The BSE and NSE aims to switch to DR site through this special live session. Both BSE and NSE will conduct two special live trading session on January 20, 2024. First session will begin at 9:15 AM and it will end at 10:00 AM whereas second session will begin at 11:30 AM and it will close at 12:30 PM. All futures contracts will have an operating range of 5 per cent in this special live trading session.

Gold vs stock market: Why Nifty 50 outshined yellow metal in 2023 — explained Zerodha explainer on special session On why this special live trading session is getting conducted, Zerodha said, "As per the SEBI mandate, Market Infrastructure Intermediaries (MIIs) are required to perform a switchover to their Disaster Recovery site as part of the business continuity plan," adding, "In this special session, securities will have upper and lower circuit limits of 5%, including stocks that are traded in the F&O segment. Securities that have a 2% upper and lower circuit limits will continue to have a 2% limit." See Zerodha X channel post below:

"Normally stocks that trade in the F&O segment and futures contracts have flexible price bands, meaning if the circuit limit is hit, it is relaxed further allowing for trading to continue. This will not be applicable during this session," Zerodha added.

Saturday, January 20 is a settlement holiday. Due to this, any credits in the F&O segment and intraday profits from 19th January will not be available for trading during the session. Along with this, the sale proceeds from the BTST sell transaction on January 20, will be settled on Monday, January 22, and the credits will be available for trading on Tuesday, January 23.

Special live trading session date, time, other details

Issueing a circular in regard to upcoming special live trading session, NSE said, "This is in reference to SEBI circular SEBI/HO/MRD/DMS1/CIR/P/2019/43 dated March 26,2019 regarding framework for Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) for stock Exchanges and depositories and Exchange Circular no. NSE/MSD/44692 dated June 18, 2020 regarding unannounced live trading sessions from Disaster Recovery (DR) Site and circular no. NSE/MSD/48662 dated June 18, 2021 regarding important guidelines in case of switchover of trading system to Disaster Recovery (DR) Site."

First special live session will take place on the primary site. In this session, morning block deal window session will open at 8:45 AM and it will close at 9:00 AM. Morning block deal window session will be followed by pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:08 AM. Normal market will open at 9:15 AM and it will close at 10:00 AM. Call Auction Illiquid session will open at 9:30 AM and it will close at 9:45 AM.

Second special live trading session will take place on the DR site. In this second special live session, pre-open session will begin at 11:15 AM and it will end at 11:30 AM. Normal market will open at 11:30 AM and it will end at 12:30 PM. Call Auction Illiquid session will beging at 11:45 AM and it will end at 12:00 noon. Closing Session will open at 12:40 PM and it will end at 12:50 PM. trading modification time will end at 1:00 PM.

