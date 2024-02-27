How is Paytm share price expected to open today?
Paytm's parent One97 Communications said that it has withdrawn its nominee from the Paytm Payments Bank Board and Vijay Shekhar Sharma has stepped down as Part-Time non-executive Chairman and Board member to enable the reconstitution of the board.
Paytm share price will be in focus on Tuesday after the fintech giant informed that its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has resigned from the board of its associate Paytm Payments Bank.
