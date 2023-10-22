How Israel-Hamas war has created an opportunity for investors to grab large-cap stocks
Putting aside the likely short- and medium-term impact of war on the stock market, it is pertinent to note that despite potential volatility, there is a growing trend of bargain hunting, said Vinod Nair of Geojit
Israel–Hamas war: When the Israel–Hamas conflict started on 7th Oct, Saturday, a kneejerk reaction was feared on the Monday opening; but both the global and Indian markets experienced a mild shift. However, the Indian market recovered from the sluggish start during the week, surpassing the closing mark of the preceding Friday on October 6th, with a positive trajectory. This resurgence can be attributed to the growing agreement that the conflict is effectively contained and not likely to extend beyond local boundaries.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started