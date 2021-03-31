How Japanese investors accelerated the treasury selloff
Banks focused on booking profits by the Japanese fiscal year-end unloaded bonds in recent weeks
The sharp rise in Treasury yields in recent weeks looked like a test of whether the Federal Reserve can keep interest rates low after the economy regains its footing.
Under the surface, other factors drove the selloff in U.S. government bonds, pushing prices down and yields up, according to investors and analysts. One factor was heavy selling by investors in Japan who were locking in investment returns for their year-end.
