How large-cap stocks can offer a buffer against heightened volatility?
In the past two months, FIIs have been selling ahead of the upcoming election results, while retail investors remain cautious with a bias on investing in mid and small-cap stocks.
Over the past month, the Indian market has been dilly-dallying around the ground of the all-time range. Nifty50 is trading within a broad range of 1000 points, between 21,800 to 22,800. Although the market lacks a clear direction, it shows a positive trend as there has been no loss in investor value. The country’s total market capitalisation was sustained up by 2%, from Rs. 394 trillion to Rs. 404 trillion on 15th May. However, the F&O segment has suffered due to heightened volatility (India VIX has increased from 12.5x to 20x) and the costs associated with a stagnating market.
