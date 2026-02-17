How many stock market holidays are left in the US stock market after Presidents’ Day?

Stock market holiday: The US stock market remained closed for trading on Monday, February 16, on account of Washington's Birthday or President's Day. This was the third stock market holiday of the year. After Presidents' Day, Wall Street will further observe seven more trading holidays in 2026.

During market holidays, activity is suspended on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

US stock market holidays in 2026: Full list The US stock market will not have any trading holidays in March, August, and October this year. The next market closure will be observed on April 3 for Good Friday, followed by May 25 for Memorial Day, June 19 for Juneteenth National Independence Day, July 3 for Independence Day, September 7 for Labour Day, November 26 for Thanksgiving Day, and December 25 for Christmas.

Meanwhile, the market will observe early closing sessions on November 27 and December 24.

Date Holiday February 16 President's Day April 3 Good Friday May 25 Memorial Day June 19 Juneteenth July 3 Independence Day (observed) September 7 Labor Day November 26 Thanksgiving Day November 27 Early close December 24 Early close December 25 Christmas Source: NYSE calendar

US stock market update The US stock market futures signalled a mildly negative start to Tuesday's trade as they are set to open after a three-day gap.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index lost 0.2% lower, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 finished slightly higher, supported by softer inflation data, while the Nasdaq ended in negative territory as heavyweight technology and communication services stocks declined amid ongoing worries about disruption from artificial intelligence.

For the week, all three major indices — the S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow — registered losses, with technology shares witnessing significant volatility due to uncertainty surrounding the potential impact of AI-driven competition on earnings and the substantial investments needed to sustain the technology.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 48.95 points, or 0.10%, to 49,500.93. The S&P 500 rose 3.41 points, or 0.05%, to 6,836.17, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.48 points, or 0.22%, to 22,546.67 in the last trading session.