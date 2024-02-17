How Maruti’s grand plan could forever change India’s EV market

Innovation can be exciting. Entrepreneurs across the world harness groundbreaking technologies to address challenges, leading to improvements across the world. But every wave of innovation has its own set of challenges. This cycle guarantees a continuous stream of problems to be solved and fuels the fire for endless innovation.

A recent example is India’s largest carmaker Maruti announcing plans to launch electric air copters by 2025. That’s right – Maruti is aiming for the skies and has its eyes set on global expansion.

A bold move

Last week the company announced it was venturing into the development of electric air copters in collaboration with parent company Suzuki. Named SkyDrive, the air copter is expected to be launched at the 2025 Osaka Expo in Japan.

Electric air copters are bigger than drones but smaller than traditional helicopters, and capable of carrying at least three people, including the pilot.

Why this is a big deal

These air copters are different from regular helicopters as they are electric and weigh only 1.4 tonnes, almost half the weight of a typical helicopter. Because they are lighter, they can take off and land on rooftops, which increases their flexibility in city settings. They essentially bridge the gap between drones and helicopters.

There are several Indian companies in the electric vehicle market but none have yet announced anything related to electric air copters.

With this venture, Maruti is also taking a big step on the Make in India initiative. The company is considering local manufacturing of these air copters to reduce costs.

While these will be launched in the US and Japan first, it’s only a matter of time before they are sold in India, giving Maruti a huge first-mover advantage.

Perfect timing

This announcement from Maruti could not have come at a better time as Indian auto companies are having their day in the sun. Over the past month the auto index has rallied more than 10%.

Shares of M&M, TVS Motor, Maruti, Tata Motors all touched their yearly highs not long ago, with sentiment looking more bullish than ever.

The Street is expecting higher sales going forward as India’s economy improves and as people spend more.

Data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers shows that auto sales touched record levels in the past few months.

It was only a matter of time before India's largest car manufacturer reversed the underperformance in recent years that resulted in Tata Motors surpassing its market cap for the first time in seven years. At the depths of the covid crash, Maruti Suzuki was nearly six times more valuable than Tata Motors.

Maruti Suzuki currently trades at a PE ratio that's considerably lower than its 10-year average.

It's getting battle-ready, with eight new launches – most SUVs – planned over the next four years.

All these factors indicate that this is one stock you can certainly keep an eye on.

How has the stock performed recently?

In the past five days, Maruti’s share price has gained 7%. So far this year, it’s up 12%.

It hit a 52-week high of ₹11,480 on Friday and a 52-week low of ₹8,127 on 20 March 2023.

Ever since its air copters announcement, the stock has surged, and has up 27% over the past 12 months.

Maruti Suzuki stock price

View Full Image Graphic: Google Finance

And how does Maruti stack up against its peers?

Maruti vs the competition

View Full Image Source: Ace Equity

Conclusion

It is important to evaluate this new product as an ever-evolving one. The pace and direction of improvement is much more important than the initial launch. We don’t know if this will work in India, but Maruti is certainly bringing a new solution to a old problem.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer:This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com