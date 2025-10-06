How much longer can the AI bubble last? Inside Wall Street’s great debate.

There’s also the fact that stocks’ current rally has broadened out in recent months, which could keep the party going for both tech and the overall market. Small-cap stocks are taking part. Other sectors that have ties to AI, most notably utilities and certain real estate stocks, are getting a big boost too. And growing hopes for more interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve are a big part of the latest market surge too, with industrials, financials, and consumer discretionary stocks getting a lift.