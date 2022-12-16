How much time will Nifty take to hit 20,000?1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 08:47 AM IST
- Devarsh Vakil of HDFC Securities feels earnings will be the key growth driver for Nifty. Read on to know what his target for Nifty is:
The target for a level of Nifty like 20,000 depends on the aggregate earnings of the Nifty companies and the valuations accorded to those earnings by the market. Given that Nifty is already trading at the upper range of the valuation band compared to its long-term average, there is hardly any room for improvement in a rising interest rate scenario.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started