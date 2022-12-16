How much time will Nifty take to hit 20,000?

We do not think that interest rates have peaked. The US Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight by raising its key interest rate this year for the seventh time and signaling more hikes. But the Fed announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing. The US Fed boosted its benchmark rate a half-point to a range of 4.25% to 4.5% - its highest level in 15 years. The policymakers also forecast that their key short-term rate will reach a range of 5%-5.25% by the end of 2023.