How new Maharashtra restrictions may impact Sensex, Nifty

On major triggers that will decide the market outlook; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Rather looking at Maharashtra restrictions, one should look at the number of new COVID-19 cases getting reported from now onward. If the new cases goes on to rise then it will definitely have a negative impact on the markets." Gorakshkar said that one should keep following stock specific trade instead of index trade. Pharma and IT stocks are expected to outperform other sectors in case the number of COVID-19 cases keeps on rising. He advised investors to look at shares like Dr Reddy's, Gland Pharma and Cadila Healthcare in pharma sector while Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra in the IT sector.

