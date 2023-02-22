How NSE's extension of stock market trading hours will help retail investors
- NSE extends market trading hours for interest rate derivatives
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has extended the market trading hours for interest rate derivatives to 5 pm, effective Thursday, February 23, the stock exchange said in a notice on Tuesday. Currently, the trading window is of six hours and 30 minutes which starts at 9 am in morning and ends at 3:30 pm. The move aims at converge the trading window of interest rate derivatives with underlying market timings, the NSE circular said.
