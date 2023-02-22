How NSE's extension of stock market trading hours will help retail investors

“Indian markets offering T+1 settlement and now extended trading hours reflects the maturity of our markets. This should have minimal impact on operations as majority of the trading happens online (i.e. minimal offline support). This should also lower the impact of instances of aftermarket announcements and market reactions on next trading day. However, we are still in early days of retail investors reaching maturity in market behaviour and most of them loose money due to over trading. This trend can accentuate but should eventually average out. Also, lots of checks and balances have already been placed by SEBI and exchanges in terms of margins, additional surveillance etc to ensure that outlier market activities are under check. This should attract more capital and trading for Indian markets going forward," said Divam Sharma, Founder at Green Portfolio.