How one investor bullish on Adani brought 28% of FPI money in 2023
Summary
- India’s total net FPI investments stood at ₹1.62 trillion in the calendar year through 27 December. GQG Partners alone accounted for nearly 28% of those inflows.
MUMBAI : Rajiv Jain-led GQG Partners has accounted for more than a fourth of the entire net foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows into India in 2023. Of that investment, more than 80% went into the Adani Group, and the rest into five other listed companies. Returns on the investments, too, were impressive.