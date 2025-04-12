How one of the wildest weeks in market history unfolded
Ryan Dezember , Sam Goldfarb , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Apr 2025, 07:30 AM IST
SummaryA tense, volatile week on Wall Street ended with all three major U.S. indexes up 5% or more, yet still below where they were when President Trump launched his tariff blitz.
The biggest one-day rally since the financial crisis. The most volatile stretch since the Covid meltdown. A bond selloff that sent yields surging. A steep slide in the dollar. And rattled investors driving gold to new records.
