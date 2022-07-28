Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor holds a little above 1 per cent stake in Cera Sanitaryware that has given just 50 per cent return in last 5 years. However, ace investor has accumulated this stock in such a way in last 23 years that mere doubling of Cera Sanitaryware share price from current levels would give 200 times return to the ace investor. The ace investor revealed the truth from his twitter handle citing, "how one share can change your life."

Replying to a twitter post of Manish Bothra, who claims himself a trading strategist, Vijay Kedia said, "Had more than 2%. Still holding 1% and there's no appreciation in last 5 years. (Read my quote, "Only two people know top and bottom: God and a lier."). Now say If, if it doubles in next 5 years, my investment will be 200 times in 23 years. 'One share can change your life'."

Manish Bothra had posted, "Mr. @VijayKedia1 started investing in Cera from 2004...it took him a year to accumulate some meaningful qty at around ₹40. By 2007 it became 4x. In 2008 Crash it came back to his purchase price & even went below that. From 2009 to 2017 Cera went up from ₹40 to ₹4000."

See Vijay Kedia's tweet below:

So, this twitter chat between Vijay Kedia and Manish Bothra explains that a share can change an investor's life in long term. This long term holding by Vijay Kedia in Cera Sanitaryware shares also explains that mere buying and selling of shares is not enough. Real money is in holding the stock as long as one can.

Vijay Kedia shareholding in Cera Sanitaryware

As per the shareholding pattern of Cera Sanitaryware for April to June 2022 quarter, Vijay Kedia holds 1,32,507 shares, which is around 1.02 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. As per the twitter conversation, Vijay Kedia has been backing this stock for last 18 years as he says that his return in the stock would tuned to 200 times in 23 years if it double in next 5 years.