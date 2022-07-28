How one share can change your life? Vijay Kedia explains2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Kedia's return from Cera Sanitaryware stock will be 200 times in 23 years, if it doubles in next 5 years
Listen to this article
Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor holds a little above 1 per cent stake in Cera Sanitaryware that has given just 50 per cent return in last 5 years. However, ace investor has accumulated this stock in such a way in last 23 years that mere doubling of Cera Sanitaryware share price from current levels would give 200 times return to the ace investor. The ace investor revealed the truth from his twitter handle citing, "how one share can change your life."