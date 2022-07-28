How one share can change your life? Vijay Kedia explains

As per the shareholding pattern of Cera Sanitaryware for April to June 2022 quarter, Vijay Kedia holds 1,32,507 shares, which is around 1.02 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. As per the twitter conversation, Vijay Kedia has been backing this stock for last 18 years as he says that his return in the stock would tuned to 200 times in 23 years if it double in next 5 years.