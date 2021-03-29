India has more unicorns than is normally appreciated, analysts at Credit Suisse pointed out in the firm’s recent Asian Investment Conference. One of the big enablers, they said, has been the surge in access to private capital. In the past three years, fundraising by Indian firms in the private market averaged $34.5 billion, more than double the $15.1 billion raised on average in the public markets. A decade ago, the two sources of funds stood neck and neck, according to VCCEdge data quoted by the brokerage firm.