Home >Markets >Stock Markets >How private equity is muscling out public market investors from growth opportunities

As more institutional investors tap private markets, opportunities in public markets will be fewer
4 min read . 12:28 AM IST Mobis Philipose

India has more unicorns than is normally appreciated, analysts at Credit Suisse pointed out in the firm’s recent Asian Investment Conference. One of the big enablers, they said, has been the surge in access to private capital. In the past three years, fundraising by Indian firms in the private market averaged $34.5 billion, more than double the $15.1 billion raised on average in the public markets. A decade ago, the two sources of funds stood neck and neck, according to VCCEdge data quoted by the brokerage firm.

The growth of private capital is a global phenomenon and has accelerated since the global financial crisis. As more institutional and high networth investors seek higher returns available in these markets, opportunities in the public markets will be fewer, said analysts. Individual investors, who don’t have access to private capital markets, evidently suffer as a result.

