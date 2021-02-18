How Redditors find the next GameStop stock

How Redditors find the next GameStop stock7 min read . 04:30 PM IST
On the surface, WallStreetBets looks like a casino, but an analysis of the stocks that take off reveals some common factors that drive the winners
There is a method to the madness on WallStreetBets. For every stock that soars like GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., many more names touted on the Reddit site fail to launch.
A Wall Street Journal analysis of millions of posts on WallStreetBets, the performance of the most-mentioned companies each month and interviews with traders show what makes a stock take off.
