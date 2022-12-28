How retail money sent the market to life highs

The increase in direct retail participation of late is supported by a rise in the number of shares traded at 54.47 billion in November this year, up from 48.8 billion in the same month last year. To be sure, cash total investor accounts opened at depositories NSDL and CDSL in the calendar year through November stand at 106.18 billion, up from 80.6 billion in 2021. However, cash market turnover has fallen this year to ₹129.27 billion from ₹172billion in 2021, thanks to an increase in volatility, a fallout from the Ukraine war, at the beginning of the year and more recently, on growing fears of a rate hike induced recession in the US and its global impact.

