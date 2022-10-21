How rising bank deposit rates may pose challenge for stock market — explained3 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 07:07 AM IST
Dalal Street may face competition if banks start to raise their fixed-deposit interest rates to compensate savers
Indian equities typically command a premium. Even now, when investors are nervously marking down their estimates of corporate earnings in emerging markets, they continue to believe that the South Asian nation’s firms will garner reasonably healthy profit growth.