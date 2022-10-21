How rising bank deposit rates may pose challenge for stock market — explained

When it comes to paying for deposits, however, they’re still holding back. Domestic equity funds have seen 19 straight months of inflows. That’s at least partly because banks aren’t offering a fair compensation to savers in a high-inflation environment. Take the 5.85% offered by the State Bank of India, the country’s largest commercial lender, on a five-year fixed deposit. This is when the current inflation rate is 7.4%, and the Indian government is paying investors between 6.3% and 7.5% to borrow for three months to 10 years.

