How rising inflation creates opportunity for long term stock market investors?
- During periods of rising inflation, value stocks outperform growth stocks, believe experts
Global markets including Dalal Street is trading cautious as speculations are high about rising inflation may lead to economic slowdown. Though, inflation for a limited period boosts corporate profits but in case the inflation exists for short to medium term, it may lead to huge dent in the equity markets. However, stock market experts believe that short term crisis in the stock market creates great opportunity for the long term investors. They said that inflation is a short term concern and a long term investor should look at the investment opportunity in such short term sell-off trigger instead of keeping himself or herself away from the market in such scenario.