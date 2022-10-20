How rising inflation creates opportunity for long term stock market investors?

Unveiling investment strategy that a long term stock investor can adopt amid rising inflation, Mayur Shah, PMS Fund Manager at Anand Rathi Advisors said, "Rising inflation is like a double edge sword. Central banks can reign it in with interest rate hikes, but the result of going too high with interest rates brings you out of the fire and into the furnace. Long term investor has to understand context of inflation and policy action taken by central government. In short to medium term till the time corporates are able to pass on the price rise to end consumer definitely the profitability is maintain. However a futuristic call has to be taken on the view how the inflation is going to pan out in coming months."