How Robinhood cashes in on the options boom

In theory, market makers compete on options exchanges to fill each order at the best price. But that isn’t what happens in practice, said Michael Golding, head of trading at Optiver US LLC, a market-making firm. Instead, firms that engage in payment for order flow often route investors’ orders to exchanges where they are likely to execute the orders themselves, according to Mr. Golding. A complex system of exchange fees discourages other firms from competing to fill those orders, ultimately harming investors, who might not get the best possible price, he added.