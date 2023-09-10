How robust industry outlook is boosting equity market growth?4 min read 10 Sep 2023, 03:15 PM IST
India's industry sector is booming and the government is trying to catalyse the process by introducing new norms.
India stands as the world's fifth-largest economy, with its economic landscape chiefly shaped by the services sector, which accounts for over 50% of the total GDP. The sustained growth is primarily driven by domestic demand, propelled by the emerging middle class. Industry, on the other hand, constitutes less than one-third of the GDP, with manufacturing contributing to 50% of the industry's Gross Value Added (GVA) in FY23.
