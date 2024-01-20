How SEBI's new norms will safeguard stock market investors — Explained
SEBI will implement a framework by April 1 that allows trading members to voluntarily block online access to trading accounts displaying suspicious activities
Very soon, you can block your trading accounts just like demat accounts, ATMs, and Credit Cards. In a circular dated 12 January, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has planned to offer the facility of voluntary freezing or blocking of the ‘Trading Accounts’ by clients. SEBI's new security measure will allow customers to voluntarily freeze their trading accounts using various security measures, lowering the likelihood of unlawful trades. Sebi said that there is an urgent need to implement a facility for blocking/freezing trading accounts.
