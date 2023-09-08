How Sensex, FTSE rejig may fuel Nifty at new record high — explained

How Sensex, FTSE rejig may fuel Nifty at new record high — explained2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Sensex and FTSE rejig is expected to see inflows to the tune of $600 million in HDFC Bank
Sensex, FTSE rejig is taking place on 15th September and this is expected to fuel some inflows in Nifty index shares like HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Tata Motors. This may help Nifty to climb a new peak as Nifty heavy weight HDFC Bank shares are expected to witness inflows to the tune of $600 million after this Sensex, FTSE rejig taking place on 15th September next week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started