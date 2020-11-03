Dow surges 600 points on US election day. How Sensex, Nifty are positioned

"Nifty has reclaimed the 11800 mark ahead of the mega global event and hence, all eyes would now be on the U.S. elections outcome and the global markets reaction on it. Technically, it seems that we are posed for the next leg of upmove after the recent pause. A support base has been formed in Nifty now in the range of 11550-11600 and till this intact, the near term trend looks firm. Also, the Nifty Midcap index is trading at a crucial juncture as it is near the higher end of the recent consolidation phase. A breakout above 17300-17400 in the Midcap100 index would unfold the next leg of directional upmove and hence, traders should be vigilant on the same. As far as Nifty levels are concerned, the immediate supports for Nifty for the coming session are placed around 11745 and 11670 whereas resistances are seen around 11930 and 11970."