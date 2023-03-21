The Road to Recovery: What History Tells Us

For those who lived through the 2008 financial crisis, the collapse of SVB may bring back painful memories. However, history also tells us that markets can recover from even the most devastating of crises. While it may take time for SVB and other affected companies to rebound, investors should take comfort in the fact that the Indian economy is far stronger than it was in 2008. By staying vigilant and keeping a long-term perspective, equity investors can weather even the most challenging of storms. This event will also pass. No one would talk about SVB crises six months down the line as investors forgot about Evergrande issue.