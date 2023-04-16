How stock market investors can identify and invest in a small-cap company in early stage for good returns?3 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 02:14 PM IST
- Investors who want to generate a strong alpha and build concentrated portfolios should look at small caps which are largely ignored and offer a higher risk reward for investors
A common practice seen with most retail investors is that they include large cap stocks, preferably blue chips in their portfolios and that too without any proper asset allocation strategy
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×