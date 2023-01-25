How stock market investors may benefit from T+1 settlement in India — explained2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 01:07 PM IST
- T+1 settlement cycle would ensure faster settlement leading to faster liquidity for investors, believe stock market experts
T+1 settlement: Indian stock market is going to implement shorter trade settlement cycle from 27th January 2023. With this implementations, securities bought or sold from Friday onwards will reflect in one's demat account after a period of one day. The implementation will take place after inclusion of last 256 stocks in T+1 settlement cycle, which includes all Nifty 50 and Sensex stocks like Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL, Tata Motors, Stata Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, etc.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×