How stock markets fared during 8 years of Modi government

On Modi government's eight years in office, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "In eight years of Modi government, IT and tech stocks have outperformed other sectors whereas chemical sector followed the IT and tech sector closely by delivering stellar return to its shareholders in this period. Barring one and half years of Covid-19 pandemic, volatility in crude oil prices were a big challenge for developed and developing nations and India was not an exception to it. So, investors moved towards IT sector as IT and tech stocks get least affected by rise crude oil prices. Apart from this, Modi government has been pro-active on tech and IT sector that boosted the sentiments of FIIs and DIIs. Post-Covid, chemical export from China has nosedived and Indian companies are getting benefit of it. They are able to meet this sudden rise in demand due to Make In India initiative that helped local companies to produce abundant chemicals, which they India used to import prior to 26th of May 2014."

