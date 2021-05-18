How stock trading on apps seized Bharat

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Trades originating via mobile apps have shot up dramatically on the BSE. Small-town India is a major player
India has its own emerging crop of Robinhood investors—small-time investors, often from outside metros, who acquired enough strength in numbers in the US to boost select stocks
MUMBAI :
Sumit Sinha, a Bengaluru-based techie, started putting money into stocks for the first-time last year. He had a lot more time on his hands to plan investments—due to the pandemic-induced confinement, coupled with a new work-from-home routine.
A few months into trading, Sinha, 43, switched to a mobile phone platform on which he does most of his investments these days, including transactions in stock derivatives.