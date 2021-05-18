Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >How stock trading on apps seized Bharat

How stock trading on apps seized Bharat

Premium
With an eye on this new emerging crop of investors who only trade via mobile apps, most full-service brokerages have also started offering discounted services or free trading options via their in-house apps.
9 min read . 08:45 PM IST Ashish Rukhaiyar

  • Trades originating via mobile apps have shot up dramatically on the BSE. Small-town India is a major player
  • India has its own emerging crop of Robinhood investors—small-time investors, often from outside metros, who acquired enough strength in numbers in the US to boost select stocks

MUMBAI : Sumit Sinha, a Bengaluru-based techie, started putting money into stocks for the first-time last year. He had a lot more time on his hands to plan investments—due to the pandemic-induced confinement, coupled with a new work-from-home routine.

A few months into trading, Sinha, 43, switched to a mobile phone platform on which he does most of his investments these days, including transactions in stock derivatives.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!