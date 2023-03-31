Sun Pharma shares: Jefferies sees healthy upside after recent acquisition1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 09:59 AM IST
Sun Pharma recently completed the acquisition of US-based Concert Pharmaceuticals
Sharing its takeaways from the call with Jefferies US analyst on Concert Pharma Acquisition until its recent acquisition by Sun Pharma, Jefferies in a note said that the analyst Dr Maurice Raycroft Ph.D Maury provided insights on the positioning of Concert's lead drug Deuruxolitinib for treatment of alopecia areata.
