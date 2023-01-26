T+1 settlement cycle: After inclusion of last set of 256 stocks on Friday this week, Indian stock market is going to become first in the world that will have T+1 settlement cycle for investors. So, from Friday, shares sold or bought would reflect in investors' demat account after a period of one day, leading to faster settlement and faster liquidity for stock market investors. However, market and investment experts believe that it may soon trickle to other asset class investors. They said that after implementation of T+1 settlement cycle in Indian stock market, such fast settlement cycle may get implemented in equity mutual funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

