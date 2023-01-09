How TCS share price may react after Q3 earnings?

Also, Manish Chowdhury head of research at Stoxbox said, "TCS results for 3QFY23 mostly beat expectations, except marginal lower margins and PAT. Considering the third quarter to be a seasonally weaker quarter, we believe that the company has delivered on most of the operational parameters as well including decent growth across key geographies and verticals, higher utilization levels and at bay attrition rates. The company also kept shareholders interest in mind by declaring a dividend of ₹75/share. This gains significant prominence, especially considering the fact that the company had earlier came out with a buyback at ₹4,500/share."