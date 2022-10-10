How TCS shares are likely to perform tomorrow after Q2 results

Meanwhile, Mitul Shah, Head of research at Reliance Securities said, "TCS reported marginally better performance in 2QFY23 with EBIT margin coming in at 24%, 30bps above our estimate of 23.7%." Adding Shah said, "Revenue grew by 1% QoQ/9% YoY in USD terms to $6,877 million, vs. our estimate of $6,878. Revenue growth in CC terms stood at 4% QoQ. EBIT grew by 9% QoQ (up 11% YoY) to Rs132.7 billion while EBIT margin stood at 24% (up 91bps QoQ /down 160bps YoY), 30bps above our estimate of 23.7%. Its net income stood at Rs104 billion (up 10% QoQ/ up 8% YoY), while adjusted margin came in at 18.9% vs. our estimate of 18.7%."