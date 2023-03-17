Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) Rajesh Gopinathan, who has been at the helm of the India's largest IT company for the last six years, has resigned as MD and chief executive office (CEO), nearly four years ahead of the completion of his tenure. He will be replaced by company veteran K Krithivasan.

The IT stock has given more than 165% in the last six years from February 2017 till March 16, 2023 during Rajesh Gopinathan's tenure as compared to more than 100% rise in benchmark BSE Sensex.

Gopinathan has been at Tata Group since the beginning of his career, when joined Tata Strategic Management Group in 1996. He had moved to TCS in 2001. Since then, Mr Gopinathan has held various positions, including CFO between 2013–17, before being appointed as CEO in Feb-17, after former CEO Mr N. Chandrasekaran, was promoted as Chairmen of Tata Group.

“He continued the legacy of last CEO, delivering industry-leading growth among large-cap peers, adding over $10 bn in incremental revenue during his tenure," said Nuvama Research.

TCS' new CEO

TCS has continued its legacy of promoting leadership internally and like Gopinathan, Krithivasan is a Tata Group veteran. He began his career with TCS in 1989, and has held various leadership roles since then in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management and sales within TCS. He is currently President and Global Head of BFSI.

“We believe TCS is a well-oiled machine, and has a long history of seamless transitions at all management levels. Most of its leadership positions have been held by TCS veterans, who have risen through the ranks. BFSI is the largest segment within TCS, contributing over 30% of revenue in Q3FY23, which makes Mr Krithivasan the natural/perfect choice for the role," added Nuvama Research.