How TCS shares have performed during CEO Rajesh Gopinathan's 6-year tenure1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 11:30 AM IST
- TCS' Rajesh Gopinathan, who has been at the helm of the India's largest IT company for the last 6 years, has resigned as MD and CEO
Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) Rajesh Gopinathan, who has been at the helm of the India's largest IT company for the last six years, has resigned as MD and chief executive office (CEO), nearly four years ahead of the completion of his tenure. He will be replaced by company veteran K Krithivasan.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×