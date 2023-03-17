How TCS shares have performed during CEO Rajesh Gopinathan's 6-year tenure

Gopinathan has been at Tata Group since the beginning of his career, when joined Tata Strategic Management Group in 1996. He had moved to TCS in 2001. Since then, Mr Gopinathan has held various positions, including CFO between 2013–17, before being appointed as CEO in Feb-17, after former CEO Mr N. Chandrasekaran, was promoted as Chairmen of Tata Group.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}