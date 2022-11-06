How the Chips Act could benefit tech stocks and investors

Tech-stock experts say the bill could support long-term growth in the sector. “When we think about the economy of the future, we break it out into what we call ‘megatrends,’ " says Jay Jacobs, U.S. head of thematics and active-equity ETFs at BlackRock Inc. “Semiconductors power every industry in our breakthrough technologies megatrend. Even though we have seen these companies take some hits this year, we think it’s important to focus on the next three, five or 10 years. Over those time horizons, the opportunity is significant."