How the private-equity lobby won—again
Senate Democrats wanted to change the tax rate on carried-interest income. The industry lobby knew how to push back
Private-equity lobbyists call it the tax-code provision with nine lives.
The tax rate on carried-interest income survived another potential whack last week when Democrats acceded to a demand by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.) that a proposal chipping away at it be cut from the Senate Democrats’ tax-and-climate bill.
Carried-interest income is the compensation private-equity and hedge-fund managers get when their investments are sold for a profit. Income on such investments held at least three years is taxed as a long-term capital gain, instead of the higher rate for ordinary income.
Senate Democrats wanted to make fund managers hold those investments for at least five years to get the better rate—the latest in a long line of attempts to revise the law, which critics characterize as a loophole that benefits some of the wealthiest Americans.
Three presidents including Donald Trump and some business leaders such as Warren Buffett have supported ending preferential tax treatment on carried-interest income. But most Republicans and some Democrats haven’t been persuaded.
Private-equity industry lobbyists have worked hard to keep the status quo. They say they know private equity has an image problem. So they have worked to persuade lawmakers to think not of the New York and San Francisco investment managers, but of the local businesses throughout America those managers fund, such as medical practices, small manufacturers and auto-repair businesses.
Private-equity advocates say that because fund managers help form the backbone of the economy, they deserve lower tax rates.
“When an industry is not well-understood or beloved, you have to tell the story that your value proposition is necessary for economic growth," said Ken Spain, a Republican strategist who has fought changes to the carried-interest income tax for more than a decade.
Taxation of carried interest first became a political issue around 2007 after Victor Fleischer, then a professor at the University of California in Los Angeles, wrote a paper criticizing it as a loophole in the tax code. The paper caught the eye of lawmakers, and then-Rep. Sander Levin (D., Mich.) introduced legislation to end the preferred treatment in the tax code.
At the time, private-equity firms had no trade association, few Washington lobbyists and no desire to spend time explaining themselves to lawmakers.
“When I went into this, it felt like people were interested in making good tax policy," said Mr. Fleischer, a former Senate Democratic aide who is now a tax-law professor at the University of California, Irvine. “And then the lobbying storm started up, and there was a lot of pressure put on members on both sides of the aisle."
Major firms including KKR & Co., Carlyle Group Inc., Blackstone Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. banded together to start a trade group, initially known as the Private Equity Council. Ken Mehlman, a public-affairs executive at KKR who served as campaign manager for then-President George W. Bush’s 2004 re-election, and Wayne Berman, a lobbyist for Blackstone and adviser to several Republican presidential campaigns, helped lead the effort.
The industry’s spending in Washington shot up. In 2006, private-equity and other investment firms paid lobbyists $3.6 million. The next year, that tab was about $20 million, similar to what it has been in recent years, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.
Those firms’ campaign contributions and spending on independent political ads skyrocketed from $15 million in 2004 to $222 million in 2020, the center’s campaign finance data analysis shows.
Ms. Sinema was among many lawmakers getting contributions, garnering about $2.3 million from securities and investment executives and industry political-action committees since she first ran for Senate in 2017, the center’s data show.
Ms. Sinema said Wednesday night at a fundraiser on Capitol Hill that she viewed changing the tax treatment of carried interest as foolish because projects from roads and bridges to semiconductor manufacturing rely on private equity.
While hefty by Washington influence standards, the industry’s political investments represent a fraction of the amount at stake. Blackstone Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman personally received nearly $150 million of carried-interest and incentive-fee compensation in 2021 alone, according to securities filings.
With the onset of the 2008-09 financial crisis, the trade group realized that having billionaire CEOs such as Mr. Schwarzman appear on Capitol Hill to plead their case wasn’t a winning strategy, according to people familiar with the group’s thinking. Instead, it began bringing members of Congress on trips to meet with the executives who ran the private-equity backed companies in their districts.
The organization gradually added more firms focused on investing in small and midsize businesses to its ranks—it now has 106 members. And in 2010, the Private Equity Council changed its name to the Private Equity Growth Capital Council, an attempt to drive home the message that firms were fueling growth at the companies they bought, not just cutting costs and firing people.
The Hill outreach effort paid off. An attempt that year to change the taxation of carried interest passed the House but stalled in the Senate because of the objections of a handful of senators. Among them was Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine), whom the industry won over through aggressive lobbying, according to people familiar with the strategy.
Private equity was thrown into an unwelcome spotlight a couple of years later when Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah), a former executive at Bain Capital LP, won the Republican presidential nomination to challenge then-President Barack Obama in 2012.
Headlines accused private-equity firms of “stripping and flipping" businesses, and Mr. Obama attacked Mr. Romney for having benefited from what he called a tax loophole.
“Mitt Romney’s candidacy in 2012 was a major catalyst for the industry stepping up its efforts in Washington," said Mr. Spain, who worked at the private-equity industry’s trade group at that time. The group and individual firms doubled down on their strategy of focusing on local projects funded by private equity.
In 2016, the trade group rebranded again, dropping the words “private equity" from its name. It also jettisoned the word “capital," which confused some members of Congress who thought it was a reference to Capitol Hill, according to people familiar with the name change.
The newly christened American Investment Council watched anxiously as Donald Trump, a Republican who had campaigned with a populist message of ending favorable tax treatment for the rich, was elected president.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R., Texas) had also promised to increase taxes on carried-interest income, putting the industry on notice when Mr. Trump entered office in 2017.
The American Investment Council, then led by Mike Sommers, who had been chief of staff to former Speaker John Boehner, got to work.
It organized a letter signed by about two dozen conservative House members who pledged to reject any tax legislation that included steep increases to the carried-interest income-tax rate.
“The industry built a wall around the issue through smart lobbying," said Sam Geduldig, a co-chief executive of CGCN Group, the communications firm working with the trade group at the time.
The Trump tax bill lengthened the asset-hold period to three years from one. Still, the industry considered it a win. An American Investment Council analysis determined that private-equity firms held roughly 80% of companies they owned for longer than three years, allowing them to continue to pay the lower rate.
Drew Maloney, who had worked in legislative affairs under former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin while the Trump tax bill was being crafted, became CEO of the American Investment Council in 2018.
Private-equity firms have added Democratic lobbyists to their ranks since President Biden took office and with Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress.
David Krone, chief of staff to former Majority Leader Harry Reid, joined Apollo as global head of public policy in July 2021, and Alex Katz, a senior adviser to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for five years, is a managing director of government relations at Blackstone.
While Ms. Sinema made clear her opposition to changing carried interest when it came up on Capitol Hill last year, private equity took no chances this time around.
Ads urging her to hold the line rained down in Arizona in the past few weeks, and local business leaders tied to private equity called her office. The Washington-based lobbyists kept in constant touch with her office.
Still, it was a close call, the lobbyists say.
“For as long as I’ve been in Washington, there have been calls for a permanent change to carried interest," said James Maloney, a former public affairs director for the trade group, who still advises private-equity firms. “We can expect similar changes to be placed in another bill in short order."