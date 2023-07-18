How the RIL-Jio Financial Services demerger will take place - explained

How the RIL-Jio Financial Services demerger will take place - explained3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:11 PM IST
Jio Financial Services will be demerged from Reliance Industries on July 20, with a ratio of 1:1. Jio Financial is expected to get listed in the next two-three months.
Jio Financial Services (JSFL) is going to be demerged from Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday (July 20). RIL on July 8 announced in a BSE filing that the National Company Law Tribunal approved the planned demerger of Jio Financial Services. It announced the record date of July 20, 2023, for the same.
