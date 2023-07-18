How the RIL-Jio Financial Services demerger will take place - explained

As Mint reported earlier, after the demerger, Jio Financial will be temporarily added to Nifty50 along with 18 other indices of NSE, including Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Nifty 500, Nifty Energy, and Nifty Oil & Gas without replacing any stocks. This inclusion is due to the change in the index methodology regulations laid out by the exchange when considering mergers and demergers in index constituents.

