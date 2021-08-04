How the Robinhood craze is moving the Indian stock markets

"Sometimes amateurs beat professionals. This is happening in the Indian stock market now. FIIs, often regarded as representing smart money, have been pushed back by the sheer momentum of retail investors. FIIs who have been consistently selling in July on rational hopes of a correction in the overvalued market have been forced to buy ( ₹2,117 crore in cash market yesterday) on fears of losing out on the momentum,'' said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.