How the rupee’s slide will impact India’s economy

The rupee was falling till the middle of December 2021 over concerns about the economic fallout from the omicron wave, elevated crude oil prices, and expectations of quicker rate hikes by the US Fed. Subsequently, as covid cases declined, the currency showed signs of appreciation. The rupee came under pressure from late February in the wake of the war in Ukraine and the surge in crude oil prices. On 13 June, the rupee hit an all-time low of 78.29 to the dollar. Market participants expect it to trade in the range of 79-80 to a dollar going ahead, and touching 80 by the end of December.