How the stock market kept ticking despite covid-19 disruptions

MUMBAI : While the entire economy is grappling with covid-19 disruptions, the Indian capital markets have continued to chug along quietly.

It's more than 15 days into the lockdown and both Vikram Limaye and Ashish Chauhan, CEOs of stock exchanges NSE and BSE, respectively, are frequently seen working from their corner offices even when most of India is working from home. Ajay Tyagi, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has led from the front to ensure that markets continue to function.

In India, capital markets are considered an integral component of essential services and have continued to operate despite the nationwide lockdown.

“How can senior management expect officials to contribute in keeping the markets going if they are not seen to be working equally hard. It was a conscious decision that the heads of all the market infrastructure institutes remain at work in offices to ensure that this time of lockdown passes smoothly despite the minimal work force," said a senior exchange official.

On the night of 23 March, just two hours before the lockdown, trading in markets was termed an essential service. Till 3 am next morning, the entire market machinery -- including the regulator, exchanges and depositories -- was actively dialing up stakeholders to inform them it was business as usual.

“We had a short notice but we were braced for it. We had to pick out the staff essential for work continuity, communicate to others that for them it was work from home, and set up secure networks for information protection. Also speak to states so they do not stop market participants from reaching offices," said a regulatory official.

Next morning did see some hiccups with a few brokers complaining they were prevented from reaching their offices by local authorities. Despite this, settlement and clearing operations continued smoothly and no technical glitches were reported.

“Till the time the banking channels are working smoothly, clearing and settlement will not be an issue. The banking channel and market infrastructure are seamlessly integrated," said the regulatory official quoted above.

By now, all the initial lacunae have been plugged and the markets are in business-as-usual mode.

Much of the credit also goes to Sebi’s relentless effort that exchanges put a business continuity plan in place. Disaster recovery (DR) sites are tested through actual trades every six months. NSE completed live trading and other operations from its DR site in Chennai just 20 days before the lockdown.

“The live trading was to simulate a level 4 city-wide disaster, in which the main site would not be available. The exercise was done in a smooth manner and has successfully demonstrated the robustness of its DR capabilities," said a spokesperson for NSE.

BSE’s DR site in Hyderabad was also tested recently.

“About 10-15 years back, market participants used to crib about this unnecessary exercise but this has now proven useful in keeping the markets running in case main sites falter. Everyone assumes there will be some disruption in operations always, but no one imagined the magnitude we are facing today," said another senior official at the exchange.

Sebi’s technical advisory committee (TAC) has been key in ensuring the business continuity plan stays operational. The automation of technology carefully developed over the years, be it for trading or for surveillance, has all held up.

The servers which are supposed to work 24/7 are being monitored daily by technology teams of the exchanges as well as third party vendors. Tata Consultancy Services is providing critical core support to NSE, BSE and the depositories, among others.

“Support to these platforms needs to have maximum security, which is difficult to provide through household internet connections," said a senior management executive of one of India’s top IT service companies. Consequently, the workforce not working from office was quickly put on a VPN or a secure network to protect information.

Market infrastructure institutions are working with less than 10% of their staff. Teams responsible for monitoring servers are working in day and night shifts and some BSE employees are, in fact, sleeping in the exchange's rotunda building on Dalal Street, Mumbai.

BSE has approximately 20-30 people working at its Fort and Navi Mumbai offices in the main shift. There are fewer employees manning the other two shifts, comprising largely technology and operations officers. BSE has also booked rooms for them at two hotels in Fort.

NSE is working with about 50 people and has booked rooms for them at Trident Hotel in Bandra-Kurla Complex. NSE has also arranged private buses on three routes -- suburbs of Borivalli, towards central Mumbai, and one on the Panvel route -- for transporting employees to work.

The BSE building houses not just employees of the exchange but also brokerage firms. A total of 150 people enter and exit the landmark BSE building every day, on a staggered basis. They are being bussed to work by BEST, a company owned by the Mumbai municipal corporation, and tasked with operating the city's bus service and power distribution in select parts of India’s financial capital.

Immediately after the lockdown was announced, BEST reached out to BSE CEO Chauhan with an “offer to help with anything". “It’s a feeling of a community coming together to help at this juncture. State secretaries also were in touch with exchanges to ensure that market participants are able to work with minimal disruption," said the first exchange official quoted earlier in the story.

Sebi has ordered most of its officers to work from home. Only senior officers -- at the level of executive directors, members and chief general managers -- involved in key functions of surveillance and market regulation are required to come to work occasionally. All these officers use their private vehicles. “All junior officers are working from home," said an official at the capital market regulator.

Commodity exchange MCX has offered three-times pay for the 30 officers who are working in office and for the 20 officers working at the DR site in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. All these officials are staying in and the company is providing food and lodging.

These exchanges have eschewed all physical meetings to maintain social distancing in the office. Most of the meetings are happening over phone or video conferencing.