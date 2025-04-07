How the stock market selloff could become a financial crisis

There’s also the potential for the weakness to spread to the credit markets where it has the potential to do far more damage. The risk is compounded by the fact that a lot of lending these days is done not by banks, who are under the strict supervision of regulators, but in the private markets, where about $1.5 trillion of loans sat at the beginning of 2024, according to Morgan Stanley. The stock market’s drop coupled with the economic damage that is occurring because of tariffs could cause big problems for the financial system. “Stuff comes out of the woodwork," says BCA Research strategist Peter Berzin. “We don’t know what is going on or why borrowers were going to private credit instead of a bank."