SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk

How the stock market works now: Elon Musk tweets, millions buy

5 min read . 09:54 PM IST

Jason Zweig , The Wall Street Journal

The Tesla founder and other ‘messiahs of momentum’ can rally hordes of investors in the blink of an eye. But can these powerful outsiders predict the future any better than the insiders who came before them?