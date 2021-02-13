Subscribe
How the stock market works now: Elon Musk tweets, millions buy
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk

How the stock market works now: Elon Musk tweets, millions buy

5 min read . 09:54 PM IST Jason Zweig , The Wall Street Journal

The Tesla founder and other ‘messiahs of momentum’ can rally hordes of investors in the blink of an eye. But can these powerful outsiders predict the future any better than the insiders who came before them?

Welcome to the outsiders’ market.

It used to be Wall Street insiders—analysts, economists, investment strategists and portfolio managers—who fueled bull markets by enticing the masses to hand over their money.

